NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every team's worst-case scenario in 2024
18. Los Angeles Chargers: 6 wins, underachieve despite staying healthy
How ironic would it be if the Los Angeles Chargers upgraded their coaching situation as substantially as they have, going from Brandon Staley to Jim Harbaugh, only to win just six games and finish 3rd or 4th in the AFC West again?
Hey, Rome wasn’t built in a day, but the expectation with Jim Harbaugh coming into this program is that the Chargers are going to be instantly better. If this team stays healthy at key positions and still ends up losing a bunch of games, it’s going to leave the entire Chargers organization in a state of confusion. And frankly, they have every right to already be confused.
How could a team with a QB as talented as Justin Herbert be as bad as this team has been? They need Harbaugh to turn things around quickly.
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 or 7 wins, Baker Mayfield regresses
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have invested a ton in continuity across the board on their roster and coaching staff this offseason, and the worst possible outcome for them in 2024 is not only to regress as a team, but to see quarterback Baker Mayfield regress as well. In fact, Mayfield regressing after the Bucs gave him a $100 million deal would be devastating for this franchise.
The Bucs could move on from Mayfield after this season but with a hefty dead cap tag and certainly a lot of question marks that come along with that. If Mayfield falls into old habits without Dave Canales around anymore, the Buccaneers could not only lose their hold on the NFC South but be left with even more pressing and concerning questions after this season.