NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every team's record after minicamp in 2024
12. Miami Dolphins: 10-7
What can we really say about the Miami Dolphins at this point? This might be the most straightforward team in the NFL right now. The Dolphins have an explosive offense. They have some of the best and most talented playmakers in the NFL. They are a pretty well-oiled machine on that side of the ball.
Defensively is another story. They lost both Vic Fangio and Christian Wilkins this offseason, two losses that are massive and can’t be overstated. This team already had an issue closing out the season and maintaining the level of play we saw early in the year.
Outside of injury, it’s hard to see this team really bottoming out. It seems like 10 wins is pretty reasonable, but are the Dolphins capped with what we’ve seen the last two seasons? They are magicians in the playoffs – they know how to make all of their regular season success disappear.
11. Dallas Cowboys: 10-7
Speaking of teams who know how to make regular-season success disappear…
If the Miami Dolphins are David Blaine, then the Dallas Cowboys are David Copperfield. Or Harry Houdini. These two teams being lumped together on this list is complete coincidence, but they are kind of the AFC and NFC versions of each other.
So impressive in the regular season, such a disappointment in the playoffs. Are the Cowboys going to be able to be better in the postseason this year after having such a good roster last year? That roster is dismantled. Mike Zimmer has taken the place of Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator. Mike McCarthy is under a ton of pressure. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have unresolved contract issues.
The Cowboys are in line for regression, but in a way, that could give them the chip on the shoulder they need to actually do something in the playoffs.