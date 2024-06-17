NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every team's record after minicamp in 2024
10. Los Angeles Rams: 10-7
I will be the first to admit, I’m probably a lot higher on the Los Angeles Rams this offseason than the masses. But I’m high on the Rams for a couple of key reasons, even after the retirement of defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
The first reason is Sean McVay, who is clearly one of the best coaches in the league. The Rams are also one of the best teams overall at developing players regardless of position. We’ve seen this team transform into a completely different type of contender in the NFC West after winning the Super Bowl during the 2021-22 season.
Although Matthew Stafford is in the later stages of his NFL career, the Rams are equipped to win at least 9 or 10 games this season and give teams grief in the playoffs.
9. Green Bay Packers: 10-7
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur deserve a ton of credit. For as much grief as they got for the way they handled the end of Aaron Rodgers’ years in Green Bay, it’s become abundantly clear that they knew what they were doing all along and managing Rodgers’ situation the way they did was more of a masterful performance than anything else.
The Packers have one of the most well-constructed rosters in the NFL right now. Jordan Love was second in the NFL last season in passing touchdowns, and the Packers have surrounded him with talent at the skill positions. Defensively, the only question mark for this Packers team under new coordinator Jeff Hafley is whether or not the cornerbacks can stay healthy.
Looking at this team’s roster and progression based on last season, I would almost be shocked if they only won 10 games.