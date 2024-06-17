NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every team's record after minicamp in 2024
2. Kansas City Chiefs: 12-5
All offseason, I’ve had the Kansas City Chiefs as the best team in the NFL. And I think that’s pretty reasonable considering they won the Super Bowl in back-to-back years. The Chiefs are the NFL’s best team but in these 2024 NFL power rankings, we’re predicting every team’s overall record.
I don’t know that they will have the best record in the league this coming season. It’s possible. But last year, it almost felt like the Chiefs were sleepwalking through parts of the season. They were not overly sharp in the regular season offensively. The defense carried this team. I think we’ll see a much better offensive output over the course of the regular season from the Chiefs, but they’ll be “working for the weekend” so to speak.
The focus from Week 1 will be getting that third Super Bowl in a row, going where no NFL team has gone before.
1. San Francisco 49ers: 13-4
For whatever reason, I’m a little more hesitant about the San Francisco 49ers every week that goes by this offseason. There have been some key losses on this roster, especially defensively, that make you wonder if the Niners can be as good as they have been.
Ultimately, I still view 13 wins as a relatively safe bet for them.
The 49ers are loaded offensively. They have continuity. They are well-coached. They are deep all over the roster. They are probably going to lead the NFL in games with 30 or more points scored. Defensively, they are still talented despite needing to go budget-friendly at a couple of spots.
They’re going to be tough to beat at every juncture of this season and I wouldn’t be shocked if this is finally the year that Kyle Shanahan wins a Super Bowl as the 49ers head coach.