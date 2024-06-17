NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every team's record after minicamp in 2024
28. New York Giants: 5-12
The upcoming 2024 season might finally be the time where the New York Giants are forced to face reality. I don’t agree with many decisions of general manager Joe Schoen. The duo of Schoen and Brian Daboll that came over from the Buffalo Bills deciding to roll with Daniel Jones at the quarterback position remains absolutely mind-boggling to me.
The Giants’ defense seemingly took a step forward last year but are they going to be able to keep turning the ball over at such a high rate? They’ve got to be better in all areas, not just creating takeaways. I had a hard time not putting the Giants in the #32 slot on this list but their coaching continuity could be worth a couple more wins than expected in the 2024 season.
I view this Giants team as one that will be looking for a new quarterback at the very least after this season, possibly a new coach/GM.
27. New England Patriots: 5-12
The biggest storylines this offseason for the Patriots are obviously revolving around the change at head coach and quarterback. Bill Belichick’s retirement has been looming for a couple of years (it feels like) and Jerod Mayo is going to at least keep some level of continuity being that he’s a direct disciple and was seemingly the head coach in waiting for quite some time.
Mayo could open the 2024 season with Jacoby Brissett at the quarterback position because the Patriots have a defense that is going to help keep this team in just about every game throughout the season. If the quarterback play is efficient and the kicker isn’t missing a kick per game, the Patriots might actually surprise a lot of people this year because of how good that defense can be.
The reality is, the Pats are going to have to throw Drake Maye out there at some point, and although the ceiling is high, the floor is low. He’s going to have to be afforded the opportunity to make his mistakes and take his lumps.