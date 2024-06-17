NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every team's record after minicamp in 2024
24. New Orleans Saints: 7-10
I will be the first to admit, I just don’t have a clue about the New Orleans Saints in 2024. This team won nine games last year, and even though I watched that unfold week after week, it’s still hard to believe when I see it on paper. The Saints’ defense will probably not bottom out with Dennis Allen as head coach and continuity with both coaching and personnel on that side of the ball.
It’s hard to say that Derek Carr is unpredictable at the quarterback position because he kind of feels like a “Subway” of NFL quarterbacks. Is it everyone’s first option? Probably not. Is it always great? No, but it’s decent and you know what you’re getting when you go there. The Saints’ offensive line could be this team’s undoing in 2024. Ryan Ramczyk is not recovering well from a knee procedure and could miss this season (or worse). Trevor Penning is shaping up to potentially be a bust. The Saints said goodbye to former first-round pick Andrus Peat this offseason.
I would say a regression to seven wins is not out of the question.
23. Indianapolis Colts: 8-9
There’s no question that the Indianapolis Colts overachieved a little bit in the 2023 season, the first year of the Shane Steichen era. Steichen was able to get the best out of his guys to the tune of a 9-win season, most of which included Gardner Minshew at the quarterback position. Colts fans are probably going to wonder how the team could take a step back to eight wins if they are able to have Anthony Richardson out there, and sometimes that’s just how the NFL works.
This team is talented. They are better defensively than they’re given credit for. And Anthony Richardson’s potential development gives them a rather high ceiling. I could see the Colts winning 10 games or losing 10. Reality will likely be somewhere in the middle. Maybe in this scenario they lose a couple of close games they had opportunities to win.