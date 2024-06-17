NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every team's record after minicamp in 2024
22. Arizona Cardinals: 8-9
The Arizona Cardinals jumping up to eight wins in 2024 would represent a pretty massive leap for a team that only won four games last year. The Cardinals are still a work in progress in terms of their overall roster, but this is a team that has won a lot of games with Kyler Murray in the past.
Is it impossible to think they could be an 8-win team with a fully healthy season out of their QB1? I don’t think so.
The Cardinals are well-coached. They were in a lot more games last year than their record would indicate. They have added a lot of talent to this roster and now Murray has a legitimate WR1 with Marvin Harrison Jr. coming in via the team’s top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Maybe eight wins is a little rich. Maybe it’s the ceiling for this Cardinals team. But 6-8 wins seems right for this team in 2024.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-9
Could the Pittsburgh Steelers be in line for the first losing record in Mike Tomlin’s tenure as head coach of the team? It happens to even the best of the best. It feels weird to predict a losing record for the Steelers, but something’s got to give.
Tomlin has a tremendous track record, obviously. The Steelers’ defense isn’t going to bottom out. But how far is this offense going to be able to go with Russell Wilson at the quarterback position? There could be a recipe for success with Wilson’s ability to make clutch plays late in games as well as the Steelers’ defense and their ability to keep games close. Still, Wilson has clearly been on the decline and while I don’t see him bottoming out like he did with the Broncos in 2022, what we saw from him last year might be the best of what he’s got to offer.