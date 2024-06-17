NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every team's record after minicamp in 2024
20. Atlanta Falcons: 8-9
The Atlanta Falcons had been pretty solid the last couple of seasons but couldn’t keep it together long enough to win even in a division where the playoffs have been low-hanging fruit the last couple of years. They are obviously banking on Kirk Cousins coming in and pushing them over the top. It would be an astronomical disappointment for the Falcons to finish with just eight wins this year but they are changing schemes defensively and there’s no promise of the offense immediately clicking.
Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is going to be under a lot of pressure, not only to make things work with Kirk Cousins at the helm, but if the Falcons have to turn to first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. at any point.
19. Los Angeles Chargers: 9-8
It’s been quite a while since Jim Harbaugh coached in the NFL, and he’s still obviously pretty old-school in a lot of ways. But the Los Angeles Chargers made one of the biggest single upgrades of the entire 2024 offseason – any team, any position, etc. – when they went from Brandon Staley to Jim Harbaugh.
Staley had been such a major source of frustration the last handful of years and frankly, the Chargers are lucky they were able to get Harbaugh a year after passing on Sean Payton. Harbaugh wins wherever he goes. Maybe more accurately said – he builds winners wherever he goes. Harbaugh has done a lot of roster revamping for the Chargers in 2024 but the centerpiece will be his offensive line and running game.
Can quarterback Justin Herbert, one of the most talented quarterbacks in the game, finally take the next step forward in his career?