NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every team's record after minicamp in 2024
18. Denver Broncos: 9-8
Based on the way people talk about them, you would almost have no idea that the Denver Broncos went 8-9 last season. People have been talking about this team all offseason like they are completely devoid of talent and have absolutely no hope when it comes to competing not just in the AFC West, but in general.
Sean Payton has certainly put his mark on this franchise, perhaps more so in 2024 than in 2023 thanks to the decisions to cut Russell Wilson and Justin Simmons as well as trading away former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy. But the Broncos are high on first-round pick Bo Nix. They are strong in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and they have continuity on the coaching staff.
If Bo Nix can live up to the hype he’s been receiving all offseason, this team could be a lot better than many national pundits are assuming.
17. Chicago Bears: 9-8
The Chicago Bears are hoping they can be this year’s version of the Houston Texans, maybe not necessarily reaching the “worst to first” status in the NFC North, but at least setting themselves up for a possible playoff appearance by getting to nine wins. The Bears landed Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in the 2024 NFL Draft, and getting those core pieces for the offense after the steps the defense took last year is absolutely huge.
The stars are kind of aligning for this team at the right time. Although they have the Packers and Lions above them in the division right now, the Bears are going to be fun to watch this season. What Chicago wants to avoid desperately is a situation where Caleb Williams struggles this year like Bryce Young did with the Panthers last year.
They’ve set him up with so many weapons, it’s hard to see that happening.