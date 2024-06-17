NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every team's record after minicamp in 2024
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 9-8
It feels wrong to place the Buccaneers this low. They were a nine-win team last year, and it’s hard to say they’ve gotten any worse. One area that presents a bit of a question mark is the Bucs shifting from Dave Canales as their offensive coordinator (now the head coach in Carolina) to Liam Coen, a coach Baker Mayfield worked with in his brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams.
Mayfield has changed offenses so many times in the NFL, but perhaps that level of familiarity can help him actually progress. Financially, the Buccaneers seem to be banking on it.
15. Jacksonville Jaguars: 9-8
The Jacksonville Jaguars won nine games last year but got a little better on paper in the 2024 offseason. Head coach Doug Pederson is going to have to make sure he and his coaching staff do whatever possible to get Trevor Lawrence back on the right track. There’s no doubt about it – injury aside, last year was a regression year.
Part of the problem was the fact that the Jaguars were so brutal defensively. They’re hoping personnel changes and a scheme change (Ryan Nielsen coming in as defensive coordinator) can do the trick. It’s going to be a process, however, and with Trevor Lawrence recently becoming one of the highest-paid players in the league, expectations are going to be high.
The Jaguars had better hope their throwback jerseys coming back this year aren’t the best thing about this season. They need to bounce back and at least earn a wild card spot.