NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 head coaches ahead of the 2024 season
There are actually quite a few very good head coaches in the NFL, but let's take a stab at ranking all 32 ahead of the 2024 NFL Season.
This was a very high-turnover year, as eight new head coaches will take the stage in the 2024 NFL Season. It’s abundantly clear that without a very good head coach, no NFL team will win may games, and is really only the elite of the elite that are able to win Super Bowls.
Heading into the 2024 NFL Season, there are a ton of high-end head coaches, and a lot of “good” ones as well. Let’s try to rank all 32 approaching the new year.
Unranked: Jerod Mayo (Patriots), Dave Canales (Panthers), Mike Macdonald (Seahawks), Dan Quinn (Commanders), Brian Callahan (Titans), Antonio Pierce (Raiders), Raheem Morris (Falcons), Jim Harbaugh (Chargers)
There are eight new head coaches in the NFL for the 2024 season. That’s 25% of the total head coaches in the league. It was a heavy-turnover year for this job, and it really is not fair to rank any of these coaches until we see what their teams can do in 2024 and beyond. All of Dan Quinn, Jim Harbaugh, and Raheem Morris have been head coaches in this league before, so their teams might end up being a bit more buttoned up in 2024.
I reckon that Jim Harbaugh and Raheem Morris will probably be a good bit higher on these head coach rankings in about a year’s time. The rest, though, are all unknowns.
New head coaches like Jerod Mayo and Antonio Pierce feel like two that are going to struggle in a big way in the coming season, but to be fair, in many instances, new head coaches are also taking on a full rebuild, so it may not always be fair to judge their first year, as year one of a typical rebuild are not always great.