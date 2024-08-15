NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 head coaches ahead of the 2024 season
24. Dennis Allen - New Orleans Saints
The worst head coach in the NFL that is not in year one, it’s puzzling as to why the New Orleans Saints even made Dennis Allen their head coach in the first place. The Saints somehow managed to win just nine games and miss the playoffs in 2023 even though they had a top-10 scoring offense and defense.
It’s just a very odd situation in New Orleans, but it’s clear that neither Allen nor QB Derek Carr are what this franchise needs at the moment, and blowing this thing up at the end of the year is what the franchise needs.
23. Robert Saleh - New York Jets
Robert Saleh has won just 18 games in three seasons as head coach of the New York Jets, but to be fair, GM Joe Douglas did whiff on former second-overall pick Zach Wilson in the 2021 NFL Draft. This then forced Douglas to get more aggressive in trying to fix the QB situation, as their roster was ready to go for 2023. They traded for QB Aaron Rodgers, but a torn Achilles ended his season before it really even began.
Saleh can clearly field a top defense, but larger questions remain about if he is a legitimate NFL head coach.
22. Jonathan Gannon - Arizona Cardinals
I firmly believe that Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is going to shoot up these rankings in the 2024 NFL Season. The Cardinals simply did not have a good roster in 2023, which was not the fault of Gannon or first-year GM Monti Ossenfort. Well, they now have another offseason in the books in adding more talent to the roster, and with QB Kyler Murray now two years removed from his 2022 torn ACL, the Cardinals are poised to double their win total from 2023.
Do not sleep on this team, as they have the formula in place to be a breakout team in 2024.
21 Matt Eberflus - Chicago Bears
It’s now or never for Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who has everything he needs at this point to lead the Bears to a winning record in 2024. The team dumped Justin Fields and reset with a generational QB prospect in Caleb Williams. GM Ryan Poles also added a ton of other talent on offense, and to Eberflus’ credit, the Bears defense finished the year on a hot-streak in 2023.
If the defense can play as well in 2024 as they did toward the end of 2023, and rookie QB Caleb Williams is legit, the Bears could be a Wild Card team this coming year.