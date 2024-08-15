NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 head coaches ahead of the 2024 season
20. Brian Daboll - New York Giants
It’s hard to properly gauge Brian Daboll, as he has to endure the ineptitude of his GM, Joe Schoen. Heading into year three now, the New York Giants may have the worst roster in football, so the Giants being bad in 2024 will likely not all be Daboll’s fault. Maybe Brian Daboll can shoot up these power rankings after the 2024 NFL Season.
During the 2022 NFL Season, Brian Daboll and the New York Giants did shock the NFL a bit, as they won nine games and a playoff game, and it was the best year of Daniel Jones career. It seems like the Giants are hoping for some of that 2022 magic in 2024.
19. Todd Bowles - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Todd Bowles has always been an “eh” head coach. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did go 9-8 in the 2023 NFL Season, as QB Baker Mayfield enjoyed the best season of his career. We’ll see if the Bucs can again have another year like 2023, but there is just nothing special about Todd Bowles as a head coach.
18. Nick Sirianni - Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni seemed to benefit from some extremely talented former coordinators in Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon for a little while, as the 2023 Eagles were just not a great football team. They won 11 games, but were largely a sloppy team up and down, and at the end of the day, that all goes back to the head coach.
Can Sirianni’s new coordinator hires of Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio be enough to stabilize the team this coming season?
17. Zac Taylor - Cincinnati Bengals
I’m not sure Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is all that special. The Bengals did end up finishing with a winning record in 2023, which was Taylor’s best coaching job of his tenure, but I tend to believe that the Bengals are successful more due to Joe Burrow and a very good defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo. We’ll see if the Bengals can again be among the AFC elite in 2024.