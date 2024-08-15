NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 head coaches ahead of the 2024 season
16. Shane Steichen - Indianapolis Colts
Shane Steichen did quite the coaching job in 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts. Backup QB Gardner Minshew ended up getting most of the starts, and the Colts were still able to go 9-8 and field a very efficient offense. If second-year QB Anthony Richardson is legit, Steichen and the Colts are in business.
However, it is hard for me to rank Steichen higher until there a large body of work.doc
15. Mike McCarthy - Dallas Cowboys
Mike McCarthy has gone 12-5 in each of his last three seasons as the Dallas Cowboys head coach. Poor playoff performances have thrown a ton of questions his way, as McCarthy feels like he's maxed out his potential with the Cowboys. He's got one more year left on his deal, so I could see the Cowboys moving on if it's another season like 2021-2023 have been.
Still, though, there is no denying that McCarthy is a good head coach and knows how to win some games.
14. Sean McDermott - Buffalo Bills
There is something to be said about a head coach who consistent has a top roster, a very good QB, but cannot make much progress in the playoffs. Maybe Sean McDermott has hit his ceiling as a head coach in the NFL? Maybe he's just not that special of a coach? It's hard to envision the Bills winning a Super Bowl with McDermott as the head coach and the turnover-prone Josh Allen at QB.
The Buffalo Bills are a good franchise, but are clearly limited, and a lot of that falls in the shoulders of McDermott and his staff.
13. Kevin O'Connell - Minnesota Vikings
Kevin O'Connell has won 20 games in two seasons as the Minnesota Vikings head coach, and their seven-win 2023 season was perhaps the most impressive of the two, as the team was without QB Kirk Cousins for a majority of the year. O'Connell and his offensive stafff clearly know how to make it work with backup QBs, and they may have to again make it work with a backup QB in 2024, as rookie QB JJ McCarthy has a torn meniscus