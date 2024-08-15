NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 head coaches ahead of the 2024 season
8. Sean Payton - Denver Broncos
Have we all forgotten just how good of a head coach Sean Payton is? The Broncos went from an embarrassing five-win team in 2022 to an eight-win team in 2023 that found themselves right in the Wild Card chase. People seem to think that Payton's success in New Orleans was because of Drew Brees, but it's clear that both went were great at what they did.
Payton and the Broncos now have a new identity with Bo Nix under center, so the pressure is on for Payton to perform with a QB that he hand-picked for the long-term.
7. Matt LaFleur - Green Bay Packers
A stellar coaching job from Matt LaFleur in 2023, the Green Bay Packers now all of a sudden feel like a Super Bowl contender. Jordan Love's mid-season turnaround was bonkers, and LaFleur is clearly a head coach that knows what he's doing, as their success in 2023 tells me that he was not made by Aaron Rodgers, who was his QB at the beginning of his tenure.
The Packers are in great hands with LaFleur.
6. Mike Tomlin - Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin has never coached a losing team in his NFL career. Can he again keep this impressive record up in 2024 with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback? Perhaps. The 10-win 2023 Steelers team lost in the first round of the playoffs, which is becoming the new norm in Pittsburgh.
However, Tomlin is clearly among the best in the NFL at what he does.
5. John Harbaugh - Baltimore Ravens
One of the most consistent head coaches of this century, John Harbaugh continues to churn out winning seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. There is something to be said about the lack of recent playoff success and overall playoff underperformance in recent years, but Harbaugh knows how to get his teams to the postseason, which is something that many teams and head coaches cannot say.