NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 season
10. Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
Both Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers situation on offense can be excellent. We all know that Kyle Shanahan is an offensive mastermind, so his units will always be well-coached and high-scoring. But on the other hand, Purdy is no Jimmy Garoppolo. Through 21 career starts in the regular season, the Niners have won 17 of Purdy’s starts. It’s an insane pace to begin his career.
He’s also got a near 3:1 TD:INT ratio in the regular season, and has played in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl in his first two seasons. The Niners feel like they have to come away with at least one Super Bowl in the Purdy era, right?
Well, maybe not. With a disgruntled Brandon Aiyuk, the Niners might not be able to sustain the amount of high-end talent they have, and this is especially true with Purdy himself in line for a new contract next offseason.
This will be an interesting situation that GM John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan will have to navigate.
9. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert is not quite an elite quarterback. He’s been the same passer each year of his NFL career. What does Herbert do that makes him elite? The way I see it; he’s a bigger and more athleti Kirk Cousins through the first four years of his NFL career. While wins are far from a QB stat do a degree, Herbert doesn’t really have any sort of signature win, and it’s not exactly hard to beat his teams.
Perhaps in the 2024 NFL Season, the Jim Harbaugh-coached Chargers will begin to show signs of life, but this is going to start and end with Herbert, especially with the competent coaching staff they are likely to have. When is Justin Herbert going to prove to the rest of the NFL that he is indeed an elite player?