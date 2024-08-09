NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 season
8. Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford is very much still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, even as he is set to enter his age-36 season. In 2023, Stafford’s numbers did not jump off the page, but he was much better than his statistic output indicated. The LA Rams won 10 games and made it to the postseason. After a loss 2022 season, the Rams rebounded in a big way in 2023.
This is also the same team that won a Super Bowl in 2021, so let’s not forget what they have recently accomplished. In 2024, the Rams again figure to be good, but with Stafford getting old, I do wonder just how many more viable years he has left. He appeared to show signs of decline in 2022, but he put those to bed in 2023.
Matthew Stafford is also getting closer in moving up the all-time rankings in certain statistics like passing yards and passing touchdowns. Can Stafford and the Rams again enter the Super Bowl contention in the coming season? Probably, as Stafford is among the best QBs in the NFL.
7. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen needs to cool it with the turnovers if he wants to help the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. He threw 18 interceptions in the 2023 NFL Season, and is now without Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans, and Davis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
At the top of the WR depth chart in Buffalo for 2023 figures to be Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel. Yeah, not great. Allen throwing 20 interceptions does not seem impossible, and while he is among the best QBs in the NFL, he is far from the second-best QB like many think. He really hasn’t done much to prove that there is only one QB on the face of the earth who is better.
Pressure is beginning to mount for the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen to make more noise in the playoffs in 2024.