NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 season
6. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions
Jared Goff this high? Yes, Jared Goff this high. He’s thrown 59 touchdown passes over the last two seasons and has helped revive the Detroit Lions franchise. Hes played in a Super Bowl before and truly has done it all in he NFL. There’s just a lot to like about Goff, but following the 2020 NFL Season, Goff was sent to Detroit, as former Lions QB Matthew Stafford was then shipped to Los Angeles.
Since then, the Rams have won the Super Bowl and the Lions feel poised to win one in the near future. Can Goff and the Lions get over the hump? I personally predict that they will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this season, but will fall to the Houston Texans.
Anyone, the Lions and Goff agreed to an extension, so the franchise has their QB locked up for years to come. Overall, though, the Lions roster is loaded and does not have a clear weakness, which is a huge testament to GM Brad Holmes and the job that he has done thus far.
Jared Goff could leap even higher on this list if the Lions can again make a deep playoff run.
5. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott led the NFL in touchdown passes last year with 36, and also only threw nine interceptions. I get that there are valid concerns about the Cowboys QB when the postseason arrives, but let’s be honest with ourselves; Prescott is one of the most efficient QBs in the NFL and was just excellent last year.
He was firmly in the MVP race most of the season, but that award went to Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. Are Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys going to eventually agree on a long-term deal, and can Prescott become the first $60 million per year quarterback?
One thing is certain; there are not many quarterbacks in the NFL better than Dak Prescott.