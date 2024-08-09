NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 season
4. CJ Stroud - Houston Texans
CJ Stroud is an elite passer. He’s the fourth-best QB in the NFL and is still just 22 years old. What Stroud and the Houston Texans did in the 2023 NFL Season was nothing short of historic, and I am all in on this team for 2024. Not only will Stroud win the MVP, but the Texans are winning the Super Bowl as well.
Stroud was just picking apart opposing defenses and showed an insane amount of care when throwing the football, rarely putting it in harm’s way. Outside of Patrick Mahomes, there isn’t another QB you should want to start a franchise with than CJ Stroud.
Can Stroud, head coach DeMeco Ryans, and the rest of the Houston Texans roster bring the city their first Super Bowl? I think it’s possible. What’s there to not like about Stroud as a QB? He’s got the size, mobility, arm strength, and really everything else an elite passer needs to succeed in the NFL.
3. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson has now won two MVP awards, so slowly but surely, he is building himself a Hall of Fame resume. Yes, Hall of Fame. After winning the award in 2019, he grabs in back in 2023. What’s funny is that there have been just three players since 2018 to win the MVP award. It’s been Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers.
Could the dynamic QB repeat and win it again in 2024? I think he could. The biggest issue here with Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens is that the team constantly underperforms in the postseason, so it may be time to have a bigger conversation about their postseason performances if they do not get better anytime soon.
Nonetheless, Lamar Jackson is still among the best, most elite QBs the league has seen in quite some time.
How good will he be in 2024?