NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 season
2. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the second-best QB in the NFL, but man he needs to stay healthy. It’s actually a bit troubling that Burrow has now suffered two season-ending injuries in his four years in the NFL, but here we are. When healthy and playing well, the Bengals are one of the three best teams in the league.
Perhaps with adding Trent Brown and Amarius Mims to the offensive line, Cincy can keep Burrow upright for 2024 and beyond. The defense is likely still in good hands with DC Lou Anarumo, so it’s really up to Burrow to stay on the field. He is set to return from a season-ending wrist injury he suffered in 2023.
The wrist injury does seem to be notable, as it’s on his throwing wrist and could impact his throwing power if it takes a while to heal 100%. Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals make it back to the Super Bowl again?
1. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
Any questions here? No, OK, didn't think so...
Yeah. Mahomes and the Chiefs have won three out of the last five Super Bowls, so it’s his league until further notice. In fact, some may argue that Patrick Mahomes is already an all-time great, and I do not think I would disagree with them by any means. It does pain me as a Broncos fan, but here we are.
There is only one QB who is still in the league who has been able to beat Mahomes in the playoffs, and it’s Joe Burrow. Anyway, Patrick Mahomes is the best, and it’s pretty clear-cut.
There you have it, all 32 projected starting quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Season ranked. Where did your team’s QB come in on this list? You have to figure that these power rankings will certainly change when the season begins and as it progresses.
There could be some young QBs who put their teams on the map, and some more veteran passers who struggle mightily.