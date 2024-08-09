NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 season
26. Will Levis - Tennessee Titans
Will Levis had a killer debut game in the NFL against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but other than that, there was not a ton to like about the passer. He's in his second year with the Titans and now has a pretty respectable supporting cast. Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd came over in free agency.
Tony Pollard is now in the backfield, and guys like JC Latham and Lloyd Cushenberry are hoping to fix the offensive line. Overall, Levis has enough for the Titans to get a gauge on him as a franchise quarterback, but there's just so much uncertainty with the QB.
This pretty much the same argument for most other young QBs. Many quarterbacks though do hit the coveted year two leap, so perhaps Levis and the Titans could benefit from a leap like that. If so, Tennessee could become a very sneaky play to win a lot of games in the 2024 NFL Season.
25. Daniel Jones - New York Giants
Daniel Jones is bad. He's very bad. I am not sure that New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen was thinking by not only extending Jones, but somehow not taking a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. This is just a disaster in New York, and I would not expect much at all from Jones. He's been with the Giants since 2019 and has looked like Daniel Jones would during training camp.
The Giants are likely in a scenario where they totally reset at the position in 2025, as they can cut Daniel Jones and have Drew Lock signed through the 2024 NFL Season. This could give the franchise a total fresh start, which is what they need. But if this does happen, is GM Joe Schoen even guaranteed to keep his job?
Besides totally botching the QB room, it's not like the Giants have a great roster overall. In fact, it's quite bad, and Daniel Jones is kind of the cherry on top of a bad roster.