NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 season
18. Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield enjoyed a career resurgence in the 2023 NFL Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it earned him a three-year contract extension. Mayfield’s resurgence might be credited to Dave Canales, who is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Overall, while Mayfield is a capable passer, he’s largely average at best, and someone who teams can sometimes win because of, but often times win with and can lose because of.
He’s not going to lead a team to a Super Bowl but should have no trouble keeping a starting job on one or more teams for the rest of his career. The Bucs did re-sign Mike Evans, so Mayfield will have his top target again for the 2024 NFL Season. The Bucs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round and gave the Detroit Lions a run for their money during the Divisional Round.
Can Baker Mayfield make an even bigger stride in Tampa Bay in 2024? Could we be thinking of him closer to the top-12 range when this coming season is over?
17. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts is not as good as people think, and I am tired of him being thought of as a top QB in the NFL. He’s played four seasons and has just one season of note, which came back in 2022. He was not that good in 2020, 2021, or 2023. It’s time we have a conversation about Hurts simply being average, but he can make up for some of it with his legs.
Hurts will not lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl, but he does have the luxury of constantly playing on elite teams, thanks to the excellent GM work of Howie Roseman. As long as Hurts is in Philly, the roster will be solid, and Roseman has assembled some other-worldly offensive lines during his years.
But make no mistake here - Jalen Hurts is average, folks.