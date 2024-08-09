NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 season
16. Aaron Rodgers - New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers is coming off of a torn Achilles, so it will be interesting to see if he is any good anymore. The las time Rodgers played a full season was in 2022 with the Green Bay Packers. He finished with a passer rating in the low-90s, so he was not all that efficient. However, the New York Jets all of a sudden have a very solid offensive line after the offseason additions of Tyron Smith, John Simpson, and Morgan Moses.
The weapons include Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, and Malachi Corley, so the Jets might be in a good spot for 2024. Their entire season and peoples’ jobs will hinge on Aaron Rodgers and how well he plays, but I do not think he can re-create his back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.
He is now three years removed and one major injury from those prolific seasons, so Jets fans should expect closer to the 2022 version of Rodgers, where he was serviceable.
15. Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray is better than people think, but the last two years have been cut short due to an ACL injury he suffered during the 2022 NFL Season. When he’s at his peak, there may not be 10 QBs in the NFL better than Murray. He’s truly a dual-threat player, and may finally have some long-term stability with the coaching staff.
The Arizona Cardinals are going to double their win total from the 2023 NFL Season, but they are still a year away from once again being a competitive, playoff-caliber team. Much of their success on offense in 2024 will be due to the greatness of Kyler Murray.
I do believe people have truly forgotten just how good he has been.
Can Kyler Murray again be a huge threat with his arm and with his legs? If he can, he may even begin to get some momentum for the NFL MVP award.