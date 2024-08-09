NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 season
12. Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
We’re now approaching some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and say what you want about Tua Tagovailoa, but the truth is that his teams win a lot when he is on the field and starting games. Through the first four years of his NFL career, he has never finished a year with a losing record in his own starts. The Dolphins are now paying him $53.1 million per season, as they came to an agreement on a deal earlier this offseason.
The one thing that is holding Tua and the Dolphins back is the cold weather aspect, which may seem silly, but it’s been a legitimate cause for concern. There is truly nothing stopping this Dolphins team from making a deep playoff run, but I guess when the players can see their own breath, it’s trouble for Miami.
Can the left-handed QB help the Dolphins make a deep playoff run? While Tagovailoa is not elite, he is very good and going to be very good for a long time.
11. Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins is Kirk Cousins. He’s been the same QB his entire career and is now on quite the talented team in Atlanta. The Falcons ceiling is limited with Cousins under center, but he does have a career winning record, and with how weak the rest of the NFC South is, it’s not outrageous to suggest that the Falcons win 10 games and the division.
The Falcons boast one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and Cousins will have guys like Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson at his disposal in the passing game. It’s shaping up to be a modestly successful year for the Atlanta Falcons, and it’ll be due to Cousins and his steady play.
Can the QB return to his old form after a major Achilles injury, though?