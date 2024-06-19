NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms heading into 2024 season
There are some extremely talented quarterback rooms in the NFL. Let's rank all 32 of them heading into the 2024 NFL Season. It's pretty clear at this point who the top two quarterbacks are for each Qb room in the NFL, but there are still quite a few of competitions across the NFL for the starting spot and for the backup spot.
There might only be five truly elite passers in the NFL, so the QB talent is actually quite weak overall. There's an abundance of relatively average passers as well, so it can be hard to sort through this QB mess.
One thing is for sure; teams aren't winning a Super Bowl with middle of the road QB play. Let's rank all 32 QB rooms heading into the 2024 NFL Season.
NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms heading into 2024 season
32. Raiders - Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell
This quarterback room is downright embarrassing, and general manager Tom Telesco should be ashamed that he's heading into the 2024 NFL Season with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as his top two passers. There were rumors that the Raiders wanted to draft either Jayden Daniels or Michael Penix Jr in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but neither of those players were available when the Raiders picked at 13.
In fact, all six first-round caliber quarterbacks were gone when the Raiders were on the clock, and they selected TE Brock Bowers from Georgia. So, in the last two drafts, the Raiders have used a second and first-round pick on the TE spot. And with their league-worst QB room, the 2024 NFL Season for Las Vegas is already over.
31. Commanders - Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota
I am personally not high on Jayden Daniels, but the Washington Commanders did have to take a QB, and they decided that Daniels was the right one for them. Backing him up is Marcus Mariota, once a starting QB with the Tennessee Titans. Mariota is a fine backup, but this room is full of uncertainty until Daniels can prove he's the franchise QB they've needed.