NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms heading into 2024 season
14. Chargers - Justin Herbert, Easton Stick
The Los Angeles Chargers are clearly in a new era, as they won the Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes. Harbaugh returns to the NFL, heads to LA, and gets to work with Justin Herbert, one of the most overrated players in the NFL. Herbert has put up some nice numbers through four seasons, but the winning has not come with it. Right now, Herbert is much closer to being a more athletic Kirk Cousins than being put in the tier with guys like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen.
Backing up Herbert is Easton Stick, who has gone 0-4 in his career starts with LA. Ideally, you want your backup to be able to scrape together a win here and there, so the Bolts can likely do better than Stick as their backup. He did start all four games in 2023 when Justin Herbert went down with a season-ending injury.
Overall, we are overrating the LA Chargers, and are especially overrating their starting quarterback.
13. Jets - Aaron Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor
Oh boy, here we go. Aaron Rodgers is nowhere to be found at Jets minicamp and is apparently on some type of trip that he Jets organization does not want us to know about. If this trip was something normal that the NFL world would not freak out about, they’d have let us know. For example, if Rodgers was attending a wedding for a close friend, that would be perfectly reasonable.
But the Jets seemingly hiding Rodgers whereabouts makes me think he is somewhere off in “La-La Land.” Anyway, only time will tell if Aaron Rodgers has anything left in the tank, but backup QB Tyrod Taylor is quite the talented QB2. If Rodgers does need to miss a game here and there, Taylor is perfectly capable.
Aaron Rodgers probably is not his former MVP self in from the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but perhaps he’s still good enough to help the Jets get back to the postseason.