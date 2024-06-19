NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms heading into 2024 season
12. Falcons - Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr
Oh boy, this is an interesting quarterback room to say the least. So, in free agency, the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year deal worth nearly $200 million. This comes after Cousins tore his Achilles about halfway through the 2023 NFL Season. I would personally expect "Kirko Chainz" to bounce back and return to his normal, efficient self.
While Cousins is not elite, he's clearly an efficient passer and should be the best QB this team has had since Matt Ryan left. If Kirk Cousins did not lose a step, the Falcons shoud win the NFC South title in 2024, but their ceiling is limited with Cousins under center.
And then in the 2024 NFL Draft, the team shockingly took Michael Penix Jr. This was an awful move, as if the Falcons wanted Penix this entire time, they should have stayed away from Kirk Cousins. Well, maybe they fell in love with Penix after signing Cousins?
I have no idea, but Penix is now likely having to wait three seasons before being able to start, and he'd then be in his late-20s. Falcons GM Terry Fontenot just mishandled this entire situation.
11. Lions - Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker
Jared Goff re-signed on a huge deal, paying him over $50 million per year. Backing him up is Hendon Hooker, who was a draft pick by the Detroit Lions in last year's draft, but Hooker did not play during his rookie season. Goff might not quite be elite, but he's clearly plenty good enough to take this Detroit Lions team on a Super Bowl run.
They made a deep run to the NFC Championship Game in the 2023 NFL Season, and they have the roster talent to leap the 49ers and represent the NFC in the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season. The city of Detroit would go crazy.