NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms heading into 2024 season
24. Panthers - Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
It seems like Bryce Young is being given a pass for his rookie season, a year in which the Panthers won just two games and had a horrid situation along the offensive line, at wide receiver, and with the coaching staff. It was awful, but Young wasn't exactly playing all that well.
Backing him up is veteran Andy Dalton, the former starting quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals. The backup spot is fine, as Dalton has seen just about everything to see in the NFL, but no one can seriously say this QB room is good at the moment.
New head coach Dave Canales will have his hands full in trying to properly develop Bryce Young.
23. Buccaneers - Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask
Baker Mayfield enjoyed a career year in 2023 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he re-signed on a three-year deal. Mayfield now seems to be one of the more likeable players in the NFL, and his comeback adventure has been nice to see after being tossed aside by the Cleveland Browns a few years ago.
Likely backing up Mayfield is Kyle Trask, who is no one special and definitely lower on the backup QB totem pole. And while Mayfield played quite wel in 2023, he's not fooling anyone, in my opinion. He's clearly got a lower ceiling and is not going to lead this Buccaneers team to a Super Bowl.
Now yes, he did help lead them to the NFC Divisional Round, which was quite the shock. The Bucs lost former offensive coordinator Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers, but did manage to re-sign Mayfield and Mike Evans, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.
The Buccaneers will likely begin looking for a viable, long-term quarterback in the near future, and will likely cut ties with Mayfield at some point down the road. This QB room isn't special heading into 2024.