NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms heading into 2024 season
22. Colts - Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco
The Indianapolis Colts quarterback situation is interesting. Second-year QB Anthony Richardson missed most of his rookie season to to injuries, but he did play quite well in limited action, and the Colts still managed to field a very good offense with Gardner Minshew taking a majority of the snaps.
If Richardson can develop, the Colts are going to be a very, very good football team in 2024. Backing up Richardson is not who you’d think: Joe Flacco, who helped lead the Browns on a late-season run in 2023 and started a playoff game. Flacco still seemed to have some gas left in the tank, so maybe the Colts will end up being well off with this QB room in 2024.
21. Saints - Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler
A pretty disappointing quarterback room, the New Orleans Saints signing Derek Carr last year in free agency was a puzzling move. At that point, they should have embraced a rebuilding process, but what do I know? Well, Carr was efficient statistically, but it was more of the same for the veteran QB in 2023, and the Saints can get out from under his deal next offseason. Unless the Saints make a playoff run, I would expect that they do that.
Spencer Rattler was one of the Saints draft picks in 2024, which I believe is a savvy pick. Rattler could see some action in 2024 depending on how good the New Orleans Saints are, and he does have some nice qualities that translate into being a franchise quarterback in the NFL, so I am not going to sleep on that possibility for 2025.
The Saints actually had a top-10 scoring offense and defense during the 2023 NFL Season, but won just nine games and were not able to make the postseason with one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, so this team was the epitome of underachieving last year.