NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams ahead of preseason Week 1
20. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos won eight games in the 2023 NFL Season, finishing the year 7-4 after starting 1-5. They also upgraded at several positions, including QB. The Broncos finishing with a winning record should really not at all be a shock, but the NFL world largely seems to be low on the Broncos for 2024, but I just do not get it.
Sure, they are far from being a great team, but the Broncos do have a lot of pieces ready to roll.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won nine games, the NFC South division, and a playoff game in 2023. It was quite the year for the Bucs, who extended Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Tristan Wirfs. One big piece that is now missing is former offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who is now the Carolina Panthers head coach.
That loss might be too big for them to bounce back from. I do not envision them winning the division in the 2024 NFL Season.
18. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers somehow won 10 games in the 2023 NFL Season, but they may not have upgraded their QB situation. Both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson were disposed of by their former teams, so that should tell you what their previous teams thought about them. However, the team has never finished with a losing record in the Mike Tomlin era, so they are likely going to at least be good for nine wins, right?
17. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles were not a good football team last year, as they were barely scraping by in most of their wins and had pretty inconsistent QB play from Jalen Hurts. They brought in Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator, but that might not be enough.
Yes, the Eagles have a very good roster, but nothing they did in 2023 really gives me much confidence that they can rebound in 2024. Their breakout 2022 season seemed largely due to their coordinators back then. They had Shane Steichen as the OC and Jonathon Gannon as the DC. Both of them have head coaching jobs now.