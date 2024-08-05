NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams ahead of preseason Week 1
12. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have had to shed some veteran contracts this offseason and seem to be in more of a re-tooling season. Now without both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, the Bills WR room is among the worst in the NFL, as it's likely that one of Keon Coleman or Curtis Samuel ends up being the top option for Josh Allen.
Yeah, not idea. The Bills feel like more of an average team in 2024 than anything else.
11. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are, well, the Cowboys. They lost quite a bit this offseason, perhaps most notably losing Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders. Replacing Quinn is veteran defensive mind Mike Zimmer. The Cowboys have also not yet been able to extend Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, or Micah Parsons, so this has truly been an offseason to forget for the Cowboys.
I do not envision this team going very far if they make it to the postseason in 2024.
10. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers late-season surge led by Jordan Love has them sitting pretty for the 2024 NFL Season and beyond. Love is now tied for being the highest-paid QB in NFL history, as his contract is paying him $55 million per season, which is an insane number.
He is tied with Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence at $55 million per year. The Packers aren't spending a ton of money at a lot of other positions, so the franchise itself might be in even better shape for the long-term as well as for the present.
9. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns could genuinely be a Super Bowl contender if Deshaun Watson remembers how to play football again. That's the issue, though, as Watson does not look like a franchise QB anymore, but the Browns did give him a fully-guaranteed deal. On pace to be the worst trade in the history of the NFL, Watson and the Browns need to figure something out, but their roster otherwise is excellent.