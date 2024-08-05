NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams ahead of preseason Week 1
8. Los Angeles Rams
Winning 10 games in the 2023 NFL Season, the Los Angeles Rams are right back in the Super Bowl contention mix. Matthew Stafford was ridiculous once again, even though his statistics do not exactly show it. I would bet quite a bit that the LA Rams are going to be playing very deep in the NFC playoffs this year.
The job done by GM Les Snead in re-tooling this roster after the Super Bowl in 2021 cannot be overstated. This is an excellent, young, and up and coming team.
7. Baltimore Ravens
I am not that high on the Baltimore Ravens for the 2024 NFL Season, but they have been reliable for so long, so it does not feel right to put them lower on these power rankings. It's clear that John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson aren't going to win a Super Bowl together, and them losing Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks is going to be a tough adjustment to make.
This is still a playoff team, though.
6. Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are the best, most talented team in the AFC East at the moment, and I predict that they will win the division. Perhaps a bold one, I like the Dolphins to squeeze a title out from the Buffalo Bills, who have owned the division the last several seasons. The Bills are in a bit of a re-tooling, as they have had to shed some veteran contracts.
Josh Allen threw about 58 interceptions last year, so the Dolphins can take advantage in 2024. Tua Tagovailoa just got paid over $53 million per season, and is ready to finally silence the critics.
5. Cincinnati Bengals
Make no mistake; when Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is healthy, there is only one better QB in the NFL, and the Bengals are among the best in the league. They made the Super Bowl in 2021, bouncing the Kansas City Chiefs out of the postseason, and Cincy appears poised to be elite once again in 2024.
The roster is very good from top to bottom, but the biggest factor here is the health of Joe Burrow, as the QB must figure out a way to stay on the field, no ifs, or buts about it.