NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams ahead of preseason Week 1
4. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans will win the Super Bowl this year, and you can take that to the bank. This team was excellent in 2023, and they won 10 games and the division with a rookie quarterback and a rookie head coach, which is simply unheard of. Houston truly does not have a major weakness on the roster and should be an elite football team in 2024.
3. San Francisco 49ers
It's hard to imagine the San Francisco 49ers not at least making it to the conference championship game in the 2024 NFL Season. They have been, routinely, one of the three best teams in the NFL for years now. The braintrust of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch is clearly working, but can they eventually get over the hump and win a Super Bowl?
They have lost two big games since the 2019 NFL Season.
2. Detroit Lions
I do believe the Detroit Lions are in the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season. To me, this is the best roster in the entire NFL, which is a credit to how great of a job GM Brad Holmes has done during his first few seasons with the Lions. A ton of credit also goes to head coach Dan Campbell and QB Jared Goff, who has revived his career with the team.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
A team that has won three Super Bowls over the last five seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are still the best team in the NFL until proven otherwise. While I personally believe there are several more talented teams on paper, KC proved that top-end roster talent is simply not needed. The Chiefs were quite inefficient on offense at times, but a bruising defense helped lead the way.
Can they become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row?