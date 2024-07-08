NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams by their top WR for the 2024 season
28. Josh Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
It's hard to figure out what the Los Angeles Chargers are doing at wide receiver. They did take Ladd McConkey in the 2024 NFL Draft, and also signed DJ Chark, a former 1,000-yard player, but Josh Palmer led them in yards last year, so I guess he's the team's WR1 until someone else takes over that role.
Justin Herbert does not have a great selection of players to thrown to on offense, but you have to figure that this room gets another boost next offseason, or even at the NFL trade deadline.
27. Jayden Reed - Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers may not have a true WR1, but that clearly did not stop them in the 2023 NFL Season. I guess Jayden Reed can take this role over, as he lead the Packers in receiving yards last year. Still, them being ranked this low is one of the few instances where is simply does not matter, as QB Jordan Love was excellent last year and may only get better.
26. Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers
You can't fault the Carolina Panthers for adding players at WR this offseason. Diontae Johnson came over in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Panthers also took WR Xavier Legette in the 2024 NFL Draft as well. Bryce Young definitely has some better weapons now, and Johnson was previously a true WR1 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so this could be good room for Young to work with.
25. Drake London - Atlanta Falcons
Drake London had 905 yards in the 2023 NFL Season, and had 866 during his rookie year. London is plenty talented enough to be a 1,000-yard player, but the Atlanta Falcons have had some inconsistent QB play in recent years. With Kirk Cousins in the mix, he'll be able to get the ball more frequently to London, so the young wide receiver might easily be in line for the best year of his career in 2024.