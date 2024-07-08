NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams by their top WR for the 2024 season
20. DeAndre Hopkins - Tennessee Titans
DeAndre Hopkins being this low proves just how many good wide receivers are in the NFL. It's actually insane. As Hopkins ages, his production hasn't really taken a hit, as he earned yet another 1,000-yard season in 2023 with the Tennessee Titans. Hopkins will now play alongside Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, so the Titans WR room is quite good, but on the older side.
Hopkins may not be able to hit the 1,000-yard mark in 2024 with two more viable receivers added to the mix.
19. Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints
Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints has two modest, 1000-yard seasons through his first two years in the NFL. He's been rock-solid for the Saints, and should take more of a role in 2024 if Michael Thomas is not brought back. Saints QB Derek Carr is nothing special, but he's always been able to get the football to his best play-makers.
Olave could have a career year in 2024 and end up signing a very rich contract extension. He's one of the many Ohio State wide receivers who make it big in the NFL.
18. George Pickens - Pittsburgh Steelers
George Pickens caught just 63 passes in 2023 but had 1,140 yards, as he averaged 18.1 yards per reception, which led the NFL. Pickens is simply outstanding, and his 1,941 yards through two seasons despite the poor QB play is a true testament to just how high his ceiling is. Russell Wilson was not good in 2023 with the Denver Broncos, so Pickens' production might not be all that much more than what he did in 2023.
17. Garrett Wilson - New York Jets
Like his former Ohio State teammate Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson has had two modest, 1000-yard seasons in his first two years in the NFL, but Wilson has done this with some awful QB play. If Aaron Rodgers can stay on the field for a full season, Wilson's production is going to explode. He caught 95 passes in 2023 for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns.
I would not be surprised to see all three of those categories to blow up if Rodgers still has some gas left in the tank.