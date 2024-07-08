NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams by their top WR for the 2024 season
16. Michael Pittman Jr - Indianapolis Colts
Michael Pittman Jr signed a contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. He's got two 1,000-yard seasons in four years in the NFL, and had a career high in receptions and yards in 2023. Pittman could benefit greatly if second-year QB Anthony Richardson could take a jump.
Pittman had most of his career-best production in 2023 catching passes from a backup-caliber QB in Gardner Minshew, so that goes to show you how good Pittman could be in the future.
15. Terry McLaurin - Washington Commanders
Terry McLaurin has had four 1,000-yard seasons in five years in the NFL, but he has never hit the 1,200-yard mark. To be fair to McLaurin, he has been catching passes from some of the worst QBs in the NFL during his career, so he is better than his already strong production indicates.
With rookie QB Jayden Daniels in the mix, McLaurin could be in line for a career year if Daniels ends up being legit.
14. DK Metcalf- Seattle Seahawks
DK Metcalf might be the most physically imposing WR in the NFL. He's got three 1,000-yard seasons in five years in the NFL. He had a career-high 16.9 yards per reception in 2023, and has predominantly caught passes from Geno Smith and Russell Wilson during his NFL career.
Metcalf is 6'4" and 235lbs, so he's the size of a tight end who is carving out an elite wide receiver career.
13. Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns
Amari Cooper is 30 years old already and has been insanely consistent his entire NFL career. In fact, I think we kind of forget that Cooper is even in the NFL. He's made five Pro Bowls in nine years and has 667 receptions for 9,486 yards and 60 touchdowns. He's also got five 1,000-yard seasons over his last six years in the NFL between the Raiders, Cowboys, and Browns.