NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams by their top WR for the 2024 season
4. Davante Adams - Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams has been one of the best wide receivers this decade, and maybe this century. He's now on the Las Vegas Raiders, and his desire to play with his former college teammate in Derek Carr seemed to be a driving force in him going to LV. However, Carr is on the New Orleans Saints, so Adams is kind of in no man's land. I would not be shocked if the stud WR was traded at the NFL trade deadline, as the Raiders are likely going to be quite bad in 2024.f
3. CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb had the best WR season of any in Cowboys history, which is an insane accomplishment. However, at this point in time, Lamb does not have a contract extension from the Cowboys, who have also not re-signed Dak Prescott or Micah Parsons. I am truly not sure what Dallas' plan is here, but Lamb is a top-three wide receiver in the NFL, who is right in the prime of his career.
It would be a massive mistake to do anything but pay Lamb top-dollar for his production through four years in the NFL, which is actually right on par with Justin Jefferson.
2. Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson missed a chunk of the 2023 NFL Season with a hamstring injury, but did manage yet another 1,000-yard season. He's now got 5,899 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons, which, for some wide receivers, is an entire career's worth of production. Jefferson signed the richest WR contract in NFL history this past offseason, but might not produce as well as he did earlier in his career, as Sam Darnold is likely throwing him the ball in 2024.
1. Tyreek Hill - Miami Dolphins
Tyreek HIll is the best WR in the NFL, and it's not much of a discussion at this point. His production has somehow exploded with the Miami Dolphins, and ever since leaving the Kansas City Chiefs, he's actually had better statistics. Hill might be one of the few wide receivers in the NFL who could flirt with a 2,000-yard season in 2024, which has never been done in the history of the NFL.
Hill is beginning to get up there in age, but his production is still strong.