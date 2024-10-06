NFL power rankings: Ranking all starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 5
10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray is a very good quarterback, folks, but may not get a ton of attention this season given how shaky the Arizona Cardinals’ defense has been. That’s been their undoing in 2024, but this team still needs one more offseason to load up on talent. I believe this team is trending in the right direction with their QB and coaching overall.
Murray has thrown six touchdowns this season for a very strong 104.6 passer rating, which would be the highest of his career. He’s one of the few legitimate dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL and is absolutely playing like a top-10 QB.
I’ve said for a while now that the Arizona Cardinals are going to be better than people think in 2024 and firmly believe they can breakout in a big way in 2025. To me, they have the head coach and QB, and those two people are the most important for the on-field product of an NFL franchise.
Do not sleep on the Cardinals, and if this team had a legit defense, they’d be 3-1 and Murray would be getting some of this early MVP chatter.
9. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
CJ Stroud might get to a point where he continues to produce at such a high level that we all just assume that’s what he’s going to do for the most part. He’s thrown six touchdowns against two interceptions this year, and the Houston Texans are 3-1 on the season. They figured some stuff out after getting blown out in Week 3 and won an intense game in Week 4.
I have predicted Stroud to win the NFL MVP award in 2024 and the Texans to win the Super Bowl, so I am still very much all-in on this team, but their one notable issue this season has been their defense. I mean, what is going on with DeMeco Ryans’ unit? That’s a shock to me, but the Texans do have a pretty tough schedule this season, so maybe they are in store for a regression.