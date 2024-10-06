NFL power rankings: Ranking all starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 5
8. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
You just have to feel bad for Matthew Stafford at this point. He’s throwing to deck furniture and lawn chairs on offense and is just doing what he can for the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams do not have Puka Nacua or Cooper Kupp in the lineup, as both players are injured, and they don’t have much of a threat at tight end.
The way I see it is the LA Rams should trade Matthew Stafford at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline if the fit is out there. This could help the team kickstart a rebuild on offense. To me, this team has a very talented young foundation, and with Stafford being in his age-36 season, he doesn’t have a lot of time left.
Stafford’s numbers don’t jump off the page in 2024. He’s thrown for two touchdowns, two interceptions, and has an 89.2 passer rating. The NFL is in a better place when Matthew Stafford is healthy and balling out.
The Rams should do right by their QB and see if he’s got any interest in going to a new team at the NFL Trade Deadline. This would be the right move for the franchise to make
7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson has thrown five touchdowns against one interception this season for a strong 102.3 passer rating. He’s off to another great start in the 2024 NFL Season, and the Baltimore Ravens have won two games in a row after shockingly starting 0-2.
He won his second NFL MVP award in the 2023 NFL Season, but it was not nearly as dominant as his first MVP in 2019. Oddly enough, Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP in 2018, Jackson won it in 2019, Aaron Rodgers won it in 2020 and 2021, Mahomes won it again in 2022, and Jackson won it in 2023.
Can one of those three again come home with the NFL MVP award? The Ravens feel like they are back on the right track, so I guess the only thing stopping Lamar Jackson from winning his third MVP is the player himself. He’s still among the best in the entire NFL and is off to another great start this season.