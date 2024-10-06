NFL power rankings: Ranking all starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 5
6. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels is insane. The Washington Commanders have more scoring drive than punts on the 2024 NFL Season. I am not sure how that is a real stat, but it is. Daniels is barreling toward the Rookie of the Year, and if he keeps this up, he could be a legitimate candidate to win the NFL MVP. I’m not kidding, Daniels has been that good. Washington is 3-1 on the year and is unquestionably the best team in the NFC East at this point.
They fired Ron Rivera and hired Dan Quinn. This is Quinn’s second head coaching stop in the NFL. His first came with the Atlanta Falcons, and he’s off to a wicked-hot start with the Commanders. Can Jayden Daniels keep this up?
5. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
How about Baker Mayfield? He has been a legitimate top-10 QB since the start of the 2023 NFL Season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-2 on the season after a very intense loss to the Atlanta Falcons in overtime in Week 5. The Bucs went 9-8 in 2023, so they’ve gone 12-10 in Mayfield’s 22 starts, which is pretty solid if you ask me.
While we can question whether the Buccaneers can win a Super Bowl with Mayfield, you can’t question his efficiency. He’s thrown 11 touchdowns on just two interceptions and has thrown 39 touchdowns against 12 interceptions for the Buccaneers. His 98.3 passer rating with the Buccaneers is very good, and it doesn’t seem like the 2023 season was at all a fluke for Mayfield.
The Buccaneers seemed to luck into Mayfield a bit when they signed him during the 2023 offseason. They inked him to an extension in the 2024 NFL Offseason, and it’s turned into one of the feel-good stories of the NFL in recent years. Baker Mayfield almost seems universally liked in the NFL world at this point after being thrown away by the Cleveland Browns.