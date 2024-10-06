NFL power rankings: Ranking all starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 5
4. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy has played very well this year and still, for some reason, has some doubters. Purdy isn’t overly athlete and does not have the biggest arm, but neither did Drew Brees. Purdy has been able to keep the San Francisco 49ers afloat thus far despite a shockingly less-dominant defense than in prior seasons and with some notable injuries on offense.
The Niners are still probably one of the best teams in the NFL, but the 49ers need to definitely start stacking some wins. This could some once some of their star players get healthy, but Purdy is the least of their worries. In fact, he is in line to ink a mega contract extension next offseason, as that’s the first year he is eligible for one.
It’ll be interesting to see how San Francisco navigates this with how many other big-time contracts they have on their roster. Make no mistake here, Brock Purdy is playing some insane football right now.33
3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
The least of the Cincinnati Bengals’ worries thus far in the 2024 NFL Season is Joe Burrow, who has played extremely well. The main issue with the Bengals is their weak defense, which I am not sure can stop a nosebleed. The Bengals are 1-3 because of that and play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, so them dropping to 1-4 would not at all surprise me.
That could spark some type of major change within the coaching staff. And it could even spark the Bengals to be sellers at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline, but there isn’t anything major that needs changed on offense. Burrow has thrown seven touchdowns against just one interception and is completing over 70% of his passes. If the defense was simply average, the Bengals may be undefeated and we’d be talking about Burrow being an early MVP favorite.