NFL power rankings: Ranking all starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 5
30. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson struggles to do the simple things as a quarterback in the NFL, and that’s a huge problem. Richardson has completed just over 60% of his passes for three touchdowns and six interceptions, and it’s weird that we don’t talk about just how bad he’s been. Sure, he’s still just 22 years old, but this is getting ridiculous. Richardson left the Colts’ Week 4 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This team may have been heading for a loss had Richardson played the entire game, but in came Joe Flacco to save the day. Flacco may end up playing more than we think in the 2024 NFL Season, but I guess as long as Richardson is healthy enough to suit up, the Colts will probably give him the entire 2024 season to prove that he can be a franchise QB.
It would not shock me to see the Colts again go QB hunting after this season if Richardson does not prove his worth. It’s not looking great thus far, as he’s been one of the worst starting QBs in the NFL this year.
29. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Will Levis is another QB who just hasn’t been good, and he’s similar to Anthony Richardson in that both are just a bit too reckless. The Tennessee Titans hired Brian Callahan to be their new head coach this year, so he was not with the organization when they took Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft.
This causes me to believe that unless Levis can turn it around this season, the Titans are probably going to move on and have a hard rest at the position. If Levis keeps playing poorly, the Titans could be in line for a very high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is currently slated to have a less-than-ideal QB class, but the Titans may be left with no choice but to take a QB next April.