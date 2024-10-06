NFL power rankings: Ranking all starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 5
26. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix has not been as bad as some of the outsiders have thought he’s been. He finally threw his first career touchdown pass in the Denver Broncos’ Week 4 win over the New York Jets. It went to Courtland Sutton, but that was the third total TD of Nix’s career. He actually leads the Denver Broncos with two rushing touchdowns.
Nix is also dealing with a below-average situation with the Broncos’ playmakers. The Russell Wilson trade sent a plethora of draft picks out the door, so that has clearly prevented Denver from bringing in some missing talent that they could make up next offseason.
Two big things to note with Bo Nix is that he has not been sacked in two games and has been sacked just four times in four games, which is an outstanding mark, even for veteran QBs. He’s also not thrown an interception in two games, so this is a player who just does not have many negative plays.
With Denver getting three of their next four at home while having three of their first four at home, it’s likely that Bo Nix strings together some decent performance and begins to prove to the organization why he was drafted with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
25. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams is beginning to stack performances, folks. He was very good in Week 4, finishing with a 106.6 passer rating. He’s now got back-to-back games with touchdown passes and has completed at least 63.5% of his passes over the last two games as well.
Williams and the Chicago Bears are now 2-2 and have not lost at home since the 2023 NFL Season. With some winnable games coming up on their schedule, it would not shock me to see Williams and the Bears’ offense to start stacking even more positives. Williams tends to get a bit erratic and tries to create off-schedule when he does not need to, and he’s been sacked 16 times, so that part of his game may take some time to clean up.
However, you can help but be encouraged with Caleb Williams watching the last two games. The right move was and is still moving on from Justin Fields and resetting with Caleb Williams.