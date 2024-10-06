NFL power rankings: Ranking all starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 5
24. Gardner Minshew II, Las Vegas Raiders
Gardner Minshew II was probably not supposed to win the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting QB job. My guess is that they hoped that Aidan O’Connell would have done enough to earn the job, but alas, he did not. Minshew is a fine backup and has not played poorly, but it’s just an overall disaster situation for the Raiders.
Minshew may now be without Davante Adams, who wants traded and probably is not going to play another game for the Raiders. The team is insanely banged-up on both sides of the ball, and they’ve struggled to run the ball this year. This team may have to rely more on the right arm of Minshew to move the ball, which is a recipe for disaster.
He’s been a fine backup at his several stops in the NFL and is going to have a very long NFL career as a top backup option. The Raiders starting Minshew in 2025 means something very wrong happened.
23. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
I mean, Daniel Jones has not been a total disaster in 2024, but he’s still largely been Daniel Jones. The New York Giants are 1-3 on the season and probably don’t have many wins in sight. To give credit where credit is due, their defense has been solid, but that’s about it.
Jones being able to make it into year six as the New York Giants’ starting QB tells me that the front office just has no idea what they are doing. Jones getting that $160 million extension two offseasons ago was straight-up malpractice, and the Giants should quickly admit their mistake and cut him when the 2025 offseason begins.
They’ve been burning money with Daniel Jones and need to get another QB in the building. The Giants could target someone like Jalen Milroe, Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, or Carson Beck in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it’s not clear if this current front office and coaching staff will be able to survive into next season.