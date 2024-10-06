NFL power rankings: Ranking all starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 5
18. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Let’s not beat around the bush here; Patrick Mahomes has not been playing that well for weeks now despite the Kansas City Chiefs winning a ton of games. They have become a defensive team more than anything else, and that has been the case thus far in the 2024 NFL Season. The Chiefs have an average offense through four games but a top defense.
Patrick Mahomes has thrown six touchdowns against five interceptions for a poor 89.7 passer rating. Since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, he’s thrown 33 touchdowns against 19 interceptions. Why can’t we say he’s played not all that great? He’s not close to the best QB in the NFL at this point and will need to clean up some of these interceptions if the Chiefs hope to three-peat, which no team in the NFL has done.
The Chiefs had the 15th-best scoring offense in the NFL in 2023 and currently have the the 14th-best in 2024. This is an average offense by all accounts and a QB that has been very close to average since the start of last year, period.
17. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Fields has not lost games for the Pittsburgh Steelers but has not really won them, either. He’s done what has been asked him of and nothing more. The cool thing with Fields is that he helps the Pittsburgh Steelers do what they have done in recent years; win games with their defense.
Fields is far from a long-term option but has not turned the ball over much and has just barely been good enough for them to win games. He’s throwing just 207.5 yards per game and has already fumbled four times. It’s been more of the same for Fields, but he has played in a more stable situation in Pittsburgh than he did in Chicago. Make no mistake; this Justin Fields has been no different than what he was in Chicago.
I would not be surprised if Russell Wilson did get some starts after all in 2024.