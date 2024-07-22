NFL power rankings: Ranking each team's roster ahead of the 2024 season
28. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are a top-heavy team with no real identity, so they’re just a mess. They somehow are going into the 2024 NFL Season preparing to start either Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew at QB, which is a disaster. They overpaid for Christian Wilkins in free agency and have too many roster holes to count.
It’s just hard to get a pulse on this team. What are they attempting to do? Where is the depth? Where is the vision?
27. Los Angeles Chargers
The LA Chargers will need another offseason or two to rebuild their roster. What new head coach Jim Harbaugh inherited is not great, and I am not sure his QB, Justin Herbert, is nearly as good as we seem to think he is. With low-level play-making talent on offense and a shaky personnel group on defense, the LA Chargers will need to greatly benefit from an excellent coaching job if they want to win even eight games in 2024.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did go 9-8 in the 2023 NFL Season. This was mostly due to Baker Mayfield putting the league on notice and playing the best football of his career. The team still has a solid offensive line, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin, but I just do not see a ton to like outside of this roster outside of what I mentioned.
The Bucs can be a fine team in 2024, but they may struggle to get into the postseason.
25. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos may not have the worst roster in the NFL, and they did add some clear upgrades this offseason. The roster still needs some work, but you can begin to see the vision, as they replaced Russell Wilson with Bo Nix, so the offense is getting younger at QB and has gotten more explosive this offseason as well.
Denver added more talent along the defensive line and in the secondary, and they do have the formula to be one of the more fun, frisky teams in 2024.