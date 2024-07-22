NFL power rankings: Ranking each team's roster ahead of the 2024 season
16. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have subtracted this offseason, as they had to get their cap space in a better spot. Now clearly in a bit of a transition year, I don’t think we’ll see them dominate the AFC East like they have over the last several seasons. Josh Allen is also a turnover machine and is without Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, so I have no clue what to make of this offense.
The defense is probably going to be just fine, but the Bills seem far from a true Super Bowl contender for 2024, at least.
15. Dallas Cowboys
Another team that has subtrated quite a bit this offseason is the Dallas Cowboys, who have not extended Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, or Micah Parsons. What is this franchise doing? Did they have any idea that the offseason started several months ago? Man, the Cowboys have just dropped the ball entirely, and their strongest position group for years, the OL, seems quite weak for 2024.
Also, what in the heck will happen with the defense now that Mike Zimmer is the new DC in place of he departed Dan Quinn? Dallas feels like a team set to disappoint their fans in the 2024 season.
14. Indianapolis Colts
Hats off to Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard, as after years of trying and failing to make it work with veteran QBs, he finally dipped into the rookie QB pool and may have a good one in Anthony Richardson, the 2023 rookie who missed most of the season with injuries. However, Richardson did show a lot to like in his limited action.
With a strong offensive line and some added talent on defense, the Colts could be better than they were in 2023. They won nine games last year with Gardner Minshew primarily taking the snaps, so this team’s ceiling is quite high.
13. Green Bay Packers
Maybe the best young roster in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers could quickly become Super Bowl contenders if Jordan Love can build on what he did in the second half of the 2023 NFL Season. Green Bay found themselves in the NFC Divisional Round, and they gave the San Francisco 49ers a run for their money.
The Packers are strong and deep at wide receiver and the offensive line, and their defense has always been reliable as well.