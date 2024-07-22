NFL power rankings: Ranking each team's roster ahead of the 2024 season
8. Cincinnati Bengals
We’re now in the top-8, and the Cincinnati Bengals have made the cut. Joe Burrow simply needs to stay healthy, as he has never played a full season in his NFL career. The Bengals added Trent Brown, Zack Moss, and Mike Gesicki on offense, and do have a ton of nice pieces on defense, including free agent signing Sheldon Rankins.
Things seem to get a bit easier when you have a top-2 QB in the NFL, don’t they? As long as Burrow is healthy, the Bengals are going to be an elite, Super Bowl-contending team.
7. Miami Dolphins
You have to love the roster work that GM Chris Grier has done in recent seasons. The Dolphins have clearly found their chance to pounce, as the Buffalo Bills are in more of a transition year, but Grier and Miami have made more all-in moves this offseason. They arguably have the best roster in the division and perhaps could have a top-5 roster in the NFL depending who you ask.
Can they break the habit of not being able to play in cold weather? That may make or break their season in 2024.
6. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles will have a strong roster as long as Howie Roseman is their General Manager. Their always best along their offensive and defensive lines, which is a winning strategy. However, I do believe there could be even bigger concerns about QB Jalen Hurts if he cannot play like his contract indicates. Through four years in the NFL, Hurts has had one season that could be considered above-average, which is not great.
Can Philly try to regain their 2022 form in 2024 with two new coordinators?
5. San Francisco 49ers
A team that has owned the NFC in recent years, the San Francisco 49ers get to the NFC Championship Game like it’s getting out of bed in the morning. They’ve made two Super Bowls over the last five seasons and feel like a team that will get at least one in the Kyle Shanahan era.
However, recent offseason drama with Brandon Aiyuk, their best WR, has dominated headlines. With other big contracts approaching like one for QB Brock Purdy, the 49ers may have to make some difficult decisions. The team is thoroughly complete, but could use more help along the offensive line.