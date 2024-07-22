NFL power rankings: Ranking each team's roster ahead of the 2024 season
4. New York Jets
For all the hate that they get, the New York Jets have one of the best rosters in the NFL, and if Zach Wilson had worked out for them, they’d have likely won a Super Bowl at this point. GM Joe Douglas deserves a lot of credit for the roster he assembled, but his decision to go all-in around Aaron Rodgers has proven to be a costly one, so that is kind of why the Jets seem to be on shaky ground.
But their roster is among the best in the NFL, and their investment into the offensive line this offseason was quite obvious.
3. Houston Texans
What don’t the Houston Texans have? They have a top-4 QB, quality tackle play, two very good pass rushers, and excellent play-makers. General Manager Nick Caserio has put on a master class over the last two seasons, and the Texans feel like a lock to be a top team in the AFC in the 2024 NFL Season.
In fact, I have predicted them to win the Super Bowl this upcoming year, as what they were able to accomplish in 2023 with a rookie QB and rookie head coach was outstanding. Folks, the time to buy into the Houston Texans is right now.
2. Cleveland Browns
Besides a huge question at QB, the Cleveland Browns have an elite roster. The decision to trade for Deshaun Watson by GM Andrew Berry may go down as one of the worst trades in the history of sports, as Watson has looked thoroughly awful through his first two seasons with the Browns.
However, their offensive and defensive lines are great, and frankly, their entire defense just oozes with talent. If Deshaun Watson can figure out how to play QB in the NFL, the Browns will contend for a Super Bowl, but that is a massive if.
Berry deserves a ton of credit for this roster he has built over the last few seasons.
1. Detroit Lions
The best roster in the NFL by a wide margin belongs to the Detroit Lions. General Manager Brad Holmes has done nothing short of an excellent job at rebuilding this team from the ground up. They took on Jared Goff and have gotten the most out of time, and their offensive line continues to be the best in football.
Holmes again had to re-do the secondary, and also added much-needed talent along the DL in DJ Reader and Marcus Davenport. Holmes and his front office staff have also been outstanding in the NFL Draft, as they have drafted a plethora of key players.
What are the Lions missing? They have progressed the right way and will be representing the NFC in the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season.