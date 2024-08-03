NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division worst to best by quarterback in 2024
7. AFC South team/quarterback rankings
4. Will Levis, Titans
This is a huge year for Will Levis, I don't think there's any question about that.
The Titans have done a good job of putting talent around Levis and there’s a new head coach in the building who is going to do his best to make Levis a franchise QB (Brian Callahan). But the jury is still very much out.
There was talk in the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft that Levis could be a top-five pick and he fell to the second round. We saw last year some glimpses of what made him such an enticing prospect overall, but they were just glimpses. There won’t be much doubt by the end of the 2024 season whether or not Levis can cut it as a starter in the NFL after the Titans have given him DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Tony Pollard, and another first-round tackle (JC Latham).
3. Anthony Richardson, Colts
What we saw in the brief time Anthony Richardson was on the field last year for the Colts was tremendous. Physically, he’s got to be the single most impressive quarterback in the NFL. The arm strength, the athleticism, the ability to run, the overall size he has…He’s truly something special.
And while many were scared off by what kind of “project” he could be at the NFL level, Shane Steichen saw his talent and found a way to consistently put him in positions to succeed. We need to see Richardson stay healthy but he could have the Colts’ offense humming in short order.
2. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence has had two pretty rough seasons in his first three years in the NFL, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are manifesting him blossoming into a top-10 quarterback. The ownership gave Lawrence a massive $275 million contract extension this offseason, and at an average of $55 million per year (tied for most in the NFL right now), Lawrence is going to have to do more than 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Last season was substantially worse for him in a number of important ways, but hopefully Lawrence is healthy and back on track after we saw great improvement from him in 2022.
1. CJ Stroud, Texans
CJ Stroud came into the NFL in 2023 and absolutely dominated. After what we saw from him at the end of his time at Ohio State, how could we be that surprised?
Stroud led the NFL in TD-to-INT ratio with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He was outstanding all season for the Texans and there is going to be a lot of pressure on him for the encore performance as a sophomore.
Stroud is still a growing player but the Texans are pretty loaded overall around him and he certainly won’t have to do it by himself, by any means.